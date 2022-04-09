Velma Louise Smith passed away peacefully on April 01, 2022, in Overland Park, KS, surrounded by loved ones. A private memorial service will be held for the family at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made in Velma’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Velma was born in Little River, KS, on November 23, 1928, the only child of Dollie Linnora Funk and Ray Allison Doile. Dollie had always liked the name Louise, and Ray thought Velma sounded musical. Since her father worked for the railroad, the family moved several times (Ellinwood, KS, and Florence, KS) before finally settling in Emporia, KS, in June 1938.
Velma lived on a beautiful, tree-lined, brick-paved street on the west side of town. Kitchen, dining and living room, two bedrooms, screened in porch on the back and a porch swing on the front. A perfect house to grow up in! She spent many an hour in the finished attic dormer room, playing with her best friend Caralee Kennedy, who lived across the street. She went to Girl Scout camp every summer and Dollie was even troop leader for a year! Family time was often spent in the dining room listening to Fibber McGee and Molly on the radio.
Due to her father’s work on the Santa Fe railroad, Velma enjoyed many trips to Chicago, IL, Galveston, TX, Kansas City, MO, and Los Angeles, CA.
In May 1950, Velma graduated from the Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia, with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. While in college, Velma was active in the Tri Sigma sorority.
On March 31, 1951, Velma married the love of her life, Gerald Lee Smith. Several years earlier, she had met Jerry through his younger sister, Joan. They moved to Wichita, KS because of Jerry’s job at Boeing. He then joined Westinghouse and they moved to an apartment in northeast Kansas City, MO. In 1957, they moved to south Kansas City where they raised five children who all graduated from college and who all have had successful careers. Velma was a stay-at-home mom until their oldest son started high school. She then went to work for the Internal Revenue Service helping to answer Congressional and taxpayer’s inquiries about tax related issues. She retired from the IRS in 1985. After retirement, Velma enjoyed traveling with Jerry around the US and to England, Scotland, and Ireland. But she got the most enjoyment in watching her children and grandchildren grow up and taking part in their activities, providing words of encouragement and love to all.
Velma was married for 63 years before Jerry’s untimely passing in 2014. She is survived by their children and families: son, Ron (Sandra) Smith, Overland Park, KS, Lauren (Jim) Gutierrez and Alex and Zoe Gutierrez, Hoboken, NJ, and Alyson (Mike) Bull and Jackson Bull, Olathe, KS; son, Jim (Marsha) Smith and Kellyn (Tony) Bellsmith, Portland, OR; daughter, Carol (Alec) Weinberg, Lenexa, KS, and Sam (Kate) Weinberg, Denver, CO, and Max (Megan Gallagher) Weinberg, Austin, TX; daughter, Kathy (Brad) Frazier, Overland Park, KS, Lindsey (Jordan) Myers and Charlotte and Levi Myers, Lee’s Summit, MO; and son, Ken (Sheri) Smith, Leawood, KS, Austin (Mackenzie) Smith, Camille (Caleb) Tague, Leawood, KS, and Harrison (Darcey Altschwager) Smith, Overland Park, KS.
The family would especially like to thank the caregivers at Prairie Elder Care Farmstead East and Ascend Hospice for
their kindness and care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.