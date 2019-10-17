Raudel Palacio, 35, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident near Culbertson, Montana.
Raudel Palacio was born in Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango, Mexico on February 11, 1984, the son of Valentin and Petra (Alvarez) Palacio.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Segura, Emporia, KS; sons, Jose and Valentin Palacio, Emporia; his parents of Durango, Mexico; brothers, Aaron Palacio, Wichita, KS, and Francisco Palacio, Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango, Mexico. His son, Lorenzo Segura, passed away as a result of the same accident.
Mr. Palacio was employed by Longfellow Foundations Company, Hutchinson, KS. He was a responsible and family oriented husband and great father who enjoyed fishing, and playing video games with his sons.
Funeral services will be held with his son’s service on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, Emporia.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
