United Way of the Flint Hills has received a $1,000 grant from the Manhattan Rotary Club to support expansion of its Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Chase, Lyon, Morris, and parts of Wabaunsee counties.
The grant, a project of the Rotary Early Learning Partnership, was made possible due to a Manhattan Rotary Club grant from Save the Children, an international nonprofit. Rotary funds from Save the Children are being used to support early childhood education.
The Partnership focuses on 12 Kansas counties, four of which are within the United Way of the Flint Hills service area. United Way of the Flint Hills will utilize their grant funds to increase enrollment of young children in the Imagination Library in Chase, Lyon, Morris, and Wabaunsee counties.
The grant award was presented to United Way at an Emporia Rotary Club meeting.
"For just $25 per year, DPIL provides the family of a young child an age-appropriate book per month to enhance their literacy and readiness to begin school," said Manhattan Rotary president Steven Graham. "We appreciate United Way's valuable work of getting books into the hands of families of young children."
To enroll a child in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, go to www.imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability. To donate in support of United Way of the Flint Hills' Dolly Parton's Imagination Library or any of their programs, go to www.uwfh.org/donate.
