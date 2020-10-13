With the General Election only weeks away, the League of Women Voters of Kansas is encouraging Kansans to register to vote, update your current registration, and make a plan to vote safely by mail, vote in advance at your county election office, or vote in person on Nov. 3.
“It is more important than ever for everyone to use their right to vote to make their voices heard.” said Teresa Briggs, LWVK co-president.”
The League suggests that voters visit VOTE411.org where they can find the candidates that will be on their ballot, and read answers posted by candidates to questions on relevant issues provided by the League.
“Many efforts are being made by election officials to help us vote safely,” said Cille King, LWVK co president, “including possibly having locked drop boxes where voters can deposit their completed and signed mail-in ballots.”
To find out how to check on your voter registration, request a voter registration form, or request an application for a mail-in ballot, the League has provided the following instructions and much more.
Important dates and helpful tips for Election Day from the League of Women Voters:
The deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. You can register or check on your voter registration at KSVotes.org; on the Kansas Secretary of State website: https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx; or by calling your County Election Office to ask them to mail you a registration form. You must re-register if you have changed your name or address since you last voted. You should receive confirmation of your registration; if not, contact your County Election Office.
Vote safely with a mail-in ballot. Request an application for a mail-in ballot at KSVotes.org (https://www.ksvotes.org/), or by calling your County Election Office. Be sure to allow enough time before Tuesday, Oct. 27 to request, receive, and return your ballot by mail. You may also hand-carry it to your Election Office prior to Election Day, or deliver it to your polling place on Election Day.
Learn about the candidates. Read the newspaper or locate forums. At VOTE411.org find your polling place and what will be on your ballot. The League of Women Voters of Kansas poses questions to candidates about various issues and informs voters on how each candidate answered at VOTE411.org.
Consider advance voting. Early voting can start in-person at County Election Offices on Oct. 14. Call your office for dates and times to avoid lines.
If you vote in-person, take your photo ID with you to the polls. Due to COVID-19, voters may use driver’s licenses or identification cards that expired between March 12, 2020 and Sept. 15, 2020, for the general election. For a list of acceptable Voter IDs, go to Kansas Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ks.gov/elections/voter-information.html.
If given a Provisional Ballot at the polls, follow up with your County Election Office immediately after the election to resolve the issue so that your vote counts.
To support the League of Women Voters of Kansas or learn more about their work, visit lwvk.org (https://lwvk.org or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwv.kansas and @LWVKansas on Twitter.
