An Admire man escaped serious injuries during an early morning wreck in Admire.
According to a release from Sergeant Zachary Shafer, Emporia/Lyon EMS, Reading first responders and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 2900 block of Highway 99 at 3:39 a.m. for reports of an injury accident.
Shafer said 34-year-old Matthew Viney of Admire was traveling northbound on Hwy. 99 in a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he swerved to miss a deer. He traveled off the roadway and into the east ditch where he struck a culvert.
Viney was treated and released on scene. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
