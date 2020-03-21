The mission of SOS is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect.
While COVID-19 is drastically affecting people’s daily lives, SOS is still able to provide the help our community needs. Businesses and schools are closing, we have more questions than answers and many don’t know what the next day, week or month will bring. Our communities are struggling with stress, fear, anxiety and finances.
For SOS clients, going to work or school allowed them a place of safety. For this reason, SOS’s services may be more important than ever. All SOS services remain available to the community: Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Services, Domestic Violence Shelter, Child Advocacy Center interviews and advocacy, CASA volunteers advocating for abused and neglected children, and the Child Visitation and Exchange Center’s monitored exchanges and supervised visits. Because of COVID-19, services may look a little different, but SOS is committed to the safety of its clients and will work around COVID-19 limitations to bring the community the quality advocacy for which it’s known.
“At SOS, we are doing our best to continue our services while focusing on the health and safety of everyone involved,” read a statement from SOS. “We are continuing to staff our 24/7 Helpline (800-825-1295) to connect victims with advocates and resources, and we will still house clients in our shelter as needed. Our CASA staff are available as always and our CASA volunteers continue their advocacy while practicing physical distancing. Our Child Visitation and Exchange Center is continuing to provide supervised visits, and our CAC is still conducting child disclosure interviews (both with a few additional health precautions in place).”
To clients and anyone in an abusive situation, SOS reminds them that they to are not alone and, if it is safe to do so, call SOS at 800-825-1295. #SOSCanHelp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.