Authentic Mexican food, dancing and Tejano music filled the Del5ive Event Center last week for the second annual Amanda Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser.
Proceeds from the event will fund the Amanda J. Rodriguez Memorial Hispanic Community Scholarship at Emporia State University and a newly-established scholarship at Flint Hills Technical College. The scholarships honor Rodriguez’s life and service.
Her brother, Victor Rodriguez, Jr., hosted the fundraiser. He said endowing scholarships was the best way to honor his sister’s legacy.
“She cared so much about this community, especially students who might need a little extra push or help to succeed. When she passed, [establishing a scholarship] was a no-brainer,” he said.
Rodriguez died in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. An Emporia native, she graduated from Emporia High School, attended ESU and earned an associate’s degree in business from Flint Hills Vocational Technical College (now FHTC). She was service- and community-focused, both professionally and personally. Rodriguez worked as an Administrative Assistant for Student and Family Services for Emporia Public Schools and was an active member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, co-founder of the Las Casitas Association and served on the ESU Hispanic Heritage Month Committee, among other activities.
“To this day, we hear stories about people’s lives she touched,” Victor Rodriguez said. “She always gave from the heart. It’s great to see people coming out and giving in her honor.”
Friday’s event featured a meal catered by St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, live music by Texas recording artists La Dezz and a set by Rodriguez in his role as DJ for the Nuestra Musica Radio Show.
For more information about scholarships, fundraisers and other events in honor of Rodriguez, search for Amanda’s Youth Foundation on Facebook.
