COVID-19 has temporarily shut the curtain on Emporia State University Theatre's summer production of "The Underpants."
According to a written release, four members of the cast and crew have tested postiive for COVID-19. The show, originally slated to open this week, will run Aug. 24 - 27.
"Despite our immediate disappointment, we are excited to present a full run of the show in August 24-27," said Director of Theatre Pete Rydberg. "The show looks great and is very funny - now we just take a brief intermission. We are all looking forward to presenting this great performance to the public."
"The Underpants" comes from "the wild and crazy mind of the incomparable Steve Martin." ESU Theatre said the production takes place in 1910 Dusseldorf, Germany.
"The placid, conservative life of Theo and Louise Maske is thrown into chaos when Louise's drawers fall down during the town parade," the release said. "Sidesplitting chaos ensues as the newlyweds, who have been trying to rent a room in their flat, face an influx of unprincipled prospective male lodgers, each eager to catch a glimpse of the now infamous pair of underpants."
New performance dates and times are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 - 26 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Tickets are available at emporia.edu/tickets. All tickets for the original production dates will be automatically refunded to patrons.
(0) comments
