Phillip Harry Dunn, 68, rural Emporia, passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia.
Phillip was born in Emporia on August 18, 1953, the son of Warren H. and Betty J. (Brown) Dunn. He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Sue Hase on September 6, 1974 in Allen, Kansas. She survives of the home. Also surviving Phillip are his daughters and their husbands, Abbie (TG) Hoffer and Ashley (Brandon) Sanford, Emporia; sisters, Francis Ellis, Idaho, Sue Eichsteadt, Arizona, Holly (Sheryl) Myers, and Julie (John) Woodward, Lawrence, KS; grandchildren, Brayden & Tagen Hoffer and Claire, Carl, & Calvin Sanford. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Billie Wendelgass.
He was a welder at Sauder Custom Fabrication for 12 years and a Smelter Operator at Thermal Ceramics for 30 years. He retired 7 years ago.
Phillip was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
It was his wish that he be cremated with no services conducted.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
