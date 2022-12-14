A preliminary hearing Wednesday led to no change in status for a Lyon County man charged with attempted murder.
Lyon County Chief Judge Jeffry Larson scheduled a pre-trial conference Friday, January 13 for Matthew Schroeder, 41.
Prosecutors say Schroeder broke into a State Street home on Tuesday, October 12, perhaps to kill a woman who was at home alone.
This could be a crime of passion, as prosecutors are offering an amended charge of aggravated domestic battery as an alternative to attempted murder.
Schroeder also is charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to kidnap the woman. But prosecutors are offering an alternative misdemeanor count of criminal restraint, instead of attempted kidnapping.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Schroeder was released from prison in mid-August. He had served more than one year after a Lyon County conviction for possessing opiates.
About two weeks later, Schroeder was arrested on charges of violating a protective order which the alleged victim had against him. Schroeder faces a separate court hearing on that in mid-February.
Schroeder remains in the Lyon County Jail on $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.