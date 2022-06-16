A water main ruptured in west Emporia Thursday morning, causing street closures.
Crews were called to West 15th Avenue and State Street shortly after 10 a.m. It's not yet clear what caused the break. But the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center estimated it could take four to six hours to finish repairs.
West 15th was closed between State and Rural Streets.
A regional heat wave has led to water main breaks in recent days from west Texas to Kentucky. NBC News reported Thursday that a rupture in Odessa, Texas is affecting 165,000 people.
This story will be updated for further developments.
