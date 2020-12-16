Lyon County Public Health officials reported four new COVID-related deaths, Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county's death toll to 55 since the pandemic began.
There were five more death certificates pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Wednesday's report included 78 new COVID positives and 65 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 157. There have been 3,018 cases in the county overall and 2,806 recoveries. Three people are currently hospitalized.
COVID-19 deaths have surged in Kansas in the past week and nearly every part of the state has lost people to the disease caused by the coronavirus, health statistics show.
Kansas averaged a record 45 new reported COVID-19 deaths per day for the seven days that ended Wednesday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data. The department reported 144 new deaths since Monday, pushing the state's pandemic death toll to 2,253.
Like other states, Kansas received its first shipment of a vaccine made by Pfizer on Monday and began getting it to health care workers, prison workers and nursing home staff and residents.
State officials hope Kansas will receive is first shipment of a vaccine made by Moderna next week, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes its emergency use this week, as expected. But Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that the vaccine won't be available to all adults for months, until the end of next spring.
The state health department on Wednesday added 4,551 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases to the state's pandemic tally since Monday, increasing it by 2.4% to 194,569, or one case for every 15 Kansas residents. The state averaged 2,109 new cases per day for the seven days that ended Wednesday.
Lyon County has surpassed 3,000 cases and will soon reach the grim milestone of 10% of the population having contracted covid-19. Thank goodness the Emporia City Commission extended its mask mandate but it should have instituted the mandate at the start of the pandemic which would have saved numerous lives.
