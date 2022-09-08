Oliva Rivera-Viveros, 56, Emporia, Kansas,

passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at

the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas

City, Kansas.

Oliva was born in Villa Jiménez, Michoacán,

México on July 3, 1966, the daughter of

Fidel Rivera and Aurora Salinas-Rivera. She

is survived by her children, Linda, Yuliana,

Olivia, Adolfo and Mia; brothers, Ramiro

and Antonio; and sisters, Angelina, Eva,

Esperanza, and Lidia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at

Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Emporia,

on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

Mass will be celebrated by Father Nicholas

Ashmore. Cremation will follow.

A memorial has been established and will

be designated later. Contributions may be

sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral

Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.