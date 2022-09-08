Oliva Rivera-Viveros, 56, Emporia, Kansas,
passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at
the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas
City, Kansas.
Oliva was born in Villa Jiménez, Michoacán,
México on July 3, 1966, the daughter of
Fidel Rivera and Aurora Salinas-Rivera. She
is survived by her children, Linda, Yuliana,
Olivia, Adolfo and Mia; brothers, Ramiro
and Antonio; and sisters, Angelina, Eva,
Esperanza, and Lidia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at
Saint Catherine Catholic Church, Emporia,
on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.
Mass will be celebrated by Father Nicholas
Ashmore. Cremation will follow.
A memorial has been established and will
be designated later. Contributions may be
sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral
Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
