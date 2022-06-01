United Way of the Flint Hills announced Wednesday that it mailed its 150,000th book as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
UWFH has been a local affilliate of the program since 2014. The program "puts free books into the hands and hearts of registered children aged birth to five."
According to a written release, Imagination Library books are hand-selected, age-appropriate, and high quality.
"United Way’s partnership with the Imagination Library ensures Flint Hills area children can have a great selection of books at home, fostering early literacy skills and a love of reading," the release said.
“With the support of contributions from United Way’s individual donors and local foundations like the Jones Testamentary Trust, Trusler Foundation, CapFed Foundation, and Preston Trust, the United Way is able to provide this program to thousands of children across the Flint Hills," said United Way CEO Mickey Edwards. "There is no cost ever to the families of children receiving books.”
Parents whose children are enrolled rave about the program.
"I love the variety of books that we have received," one mother said. "There were books that I had never even heard of that became family favorites!...It’s just wonderful.”
Another parent said, “Really love how every month is a different book! And we are bilingual in my household so the bilingual books are a plus that we love!”
Flint Hills area children ages birth to five who live in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Woodson counties, and in zip codes 66423, 66431, and 66507 in Wabaunsee Counties are eligible to enroll.
For more information about United Way of the Flint Hills’ Imagination Library, or to print an enrollment form, go to www.uwfh.org/dpil.
