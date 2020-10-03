"There's battle lines being drawn/And nobody's right if everybody's wrong/... it's time we stop/Hey, what's that sound?/Everybody look what's going down" — Buffalo Springfield, 1966
You don’t remember how it started. Sometimes it seems like yesterday, other times it seems like it’s always been this way. All you know is that things just don’t make sense. So much hate. So much violence. You can’t remember the last time your family had a reunion without it ending in a shouting match, or worse, endured in stony silence.
Your neighbors, you went to school with them. Lettered in sports with him. A few years ago, when your dad took sick, they showed up to help out at his business. Wouldn’t take anything for it, either.
That’s what neighbors do — or did — before it all started. You helped their family, too, when they needed it. You saw a need and pitched in. That’s just how it’s done. Or used to be done.
Your neighbors, they’re different. You always knew they belonged to a different group than you, but it didn’t used to matter. Now it does. Everyone knows it does. Well, everyone who doesn’t belong to that group. They don’t seem to notice there’s something wrong with them. They still go to church, just like before. You shake your head in disbelief.
But those people on TV and the internet who say how bad that group is, how they hate America — who are they? They say your neighbors hate America. He served as a medic in Afghanistan. Dropped out of college and signed up right after 9/11. Felt it was his duty. He hates America?
They also say you can’t trust anyone in that group. They’re not honest. You think back to when they helped out your dad. She kept a tight rein on the inventory and made sure each register balanced. Took great care of his employees.
No, something doesn’t add up. Your neighbors aren’t the only exceptions to what you’ve read on the internet. They’re good, decent people. If the TV and internet people are wrong about them, what else are they wrong about? Why would they make up things to cause trouble between good friends and family?
Who benefits when we’re at each other’s throats? Who loses when we get along?
