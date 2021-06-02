The Lyon County Emergency Communications center has implemented a new, higher standard of fire protocols to identify and expertly assist when there are life-threatening circumstances involved during an emergency.
Dispatchers are now EFD (Emergency Fire Dispatch) certified; recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as the world standard of care.
“At LCECC, we are consistently looking for ways to serve our citizens better and to work to provide a consistently high-level experience with every call,” said LCECC director Roxy Van Gundy. “ProQA and the addition of Emergency Fire Dispatch helps us do just that. Our team has worked very hard to receive their certification in fire dispatch and we can’t wait to put it to use.”
EFD protocols provide guided questions in order to prepare responders with accurate information for specific circumstances. Lyon County dispatchers are prepared to walk callers through life-saving instructions during dangerous situations such as a house fire or chemical suicide.
For example, there are three individuals trapped on the second story of the home during a fire. Dispatchers are prepared to give the caller specific instructions for escaping the situation, or keeping as safe as possible until responders arrive. Would you be able to give step by step instructions and calm a panicked caller during a fire while reporting to responders, directing radio traffic, and communicating with your partner?
Emergency Fire Dispatch protocols will better prepare local responder agencies to include: Emporia Fire Department, Allen and Admire Fire Departments, Americus Fire Department, Hartford and Neosho Rapids Fire Departments, Miller Fire Department, Olpe Fire Department, and Reading Fire Department.
“The implementation of Emergency Fire Dispatch by the LCECC will allow for collection of more detailed and consistent information from 911 callers that can be provided to responding fire departments in Lyon County,” said Emporia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Beck.
Lyon County Dispatchers are now certified to assist with: backcountry rescues, lost persons, outside tank fires, sinking vehicles, weather/disaster situations, and other fire emergencies.
The EFD protocols not only benefit residents by getting the right responders to your emergency fast; they increase responder safety with more informed responses. With additional protocols, EFD allows better outcome potential as the dispatcher assumes the rescuer role as needed. When a caller is trapped in a sinking vehicle, dispatchers now go directly to survival instructions while responders are dispatched immediately.
“This is an exciting new level of service that the LCECC will be able to provide to the community,” Beck said.
The EFD protocols allow LCECC greater efficiency, effectiveness, and potential for increased trust from first responders. Lyon County dispatchers are always here to take your call and text during an emergency, and now prepared to send a more informed response faster.
For more information about how Lyon County dispatchers respond to your emergency, visit www.lyoncounty911.org.
