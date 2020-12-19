EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Saffordville United Methodist Church, for hosting a live nativity from 6 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Located at the church, 2550 YY Road, guests will be able to drive thru the live Nativity and reflect on the meaning of Christmas. Jesus is the reason for the season, after all!
Miles Shirk, for organizing the Emporia Community Christmas Special, a virtual Christmas program featuring holiday music, holiday poetry readings, and more. It will appear on Facebook at 6:30 pm, Sunday, Dec. 20. One thing’s for sure, Emporia never comes up short on the Christmas spirit.
KSHSAA, for reversing the parent attendance policy for the winter activity. Effective Dec. 10 through Jan. 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for the attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant’s family. This decision will bring many smiles to many parents in the area!
ValuNet FIBER, for surprising unsuspecting Emporians during their Secret Santa Blitz with envelopes full of cash, totally $2,000. Even masked faces couldn’t hide the joy and excitement of those lucky recipients!
Skyler Delmott, manager of Wellnitz Tree and Plant Care, for going the extra mile while on the job and recognizing a very special tree in town. Thanks to Delmott’s research and nomination to the Kansas Forest Service, the Osage Orange, located at 818 W. 18th Ave. on the property of Coco Wallace, is now an award-winning tree, named as the 2020 State Champion Tree of Kansas. Coco, we love your idea of placing a bench beneath this grand old tree so others can also enjoy its beauty for years to come.
RDA, for recommending the approval of the QuickTrip project at 18th and Graphic Arts Road. Known for their pizza, one of largest fountain drink offerings, the “Big Q,” a choice of cubed or crushed ice, and lots of flavorings ... filling up with gas will just be a bonus!
Erica Zhou Wang, a senior in the JAG program at EHS, for winning first place in a national financial literacy competition. Congratulations, Erica! A testament, indeed, to your hard work and dedication to learning and studying hard.
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills and photographer Thomas Felts, for hosting the Santa Paws photo shoot and raising over $100 for the Emporia Animal Shelter. This will support the good work HSFH already does for many animals in the area.
Volunteers who have been ringing the Salvation Army bells around town. The Salvation Army is halfway to their goal but needs more donations and more volunteers. The Red Kettle Campaign is vital for the organization, especially at the end of such a tough year. To sign up to ring go to registertoring.com. Grab a friend, or take your family and ring the bell for a couple of hours. You won’t regret it!
Again, for the second week in a row, the Emporia community, for everyone’s part in the steadily decreasing active COVID case number in town. As of Friday afternoon, we are down to 141 active cases. We are moving in the right direction!
Merry Christmas to our readers! May you experience the hope and peace that Christmas offers.
Ashley Walker
Editor
Log In
