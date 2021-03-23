Do you ever get in the rut of cooking pork the same three ways every week, month-in, month-out?
December - February became that sandpit in our house: pork and rice with a mushroom sauce, baked pork with roasted vegetables, pan-fried pork with mashed potatoes and green beans. Leftovers for lunch.
Don’t get me started on baked chicken.
One day I said “Enough!” and pulled out a pint of beautiful blueberries we had recently purchased. Andy and I started looking for recipes and he landed one from Tablespoon.com: Blueberry Balsamic Pork Tenderloin.
Pork is amazing with fruit — apples, pineapple, peaches — I even had a pork glazed with strawberry jam once. So, why not blueberries?
The result was wonderful. Furthermore, the blueberry compote has turned out to be a tasty thing for our salads, which, again can get boring: lettuce, tomatoes, green onion. Lettuce tomatoes, carrots. Lettuce, carrots and green onion.
Spring is here. The vaccine is rolling in like a high tide. It’s time to shake up our diet, too, and fill it with hope. And blueberries.
Let’s get cooking.
Blueberry Balsamic Pork Tenderloin
1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 Tablespoon honey
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Mix together pepper, salt and garlic powder in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over the pork tenderloin.
Place tenderloin on the baking sheet and onto the center rack of the oven. Be sure to have baking sheet in the center of the rack. Allow to bake for 20-30 minutes.
Oven temperatures may vary, so use an internal thermometer to check for doneness. If it reads 140 - 150 degrees, it is done. If you do not have an internal thermometer, the center of the tenderloin when cooked will be slightly pink but will not look raw!
Place blueberries in a medium saucepan on medium-high heat. Using a wooden spoon or potato masher, begin breaking the blueberries while cooking. Add garlic and honey. Blueberries will begin to boil and sauce will begin to form. Stir in balsamic vinegar. Bring sauce to a boil and allow to reduce. Reduction time is about 12 - 15 minutes.
Once tenderloin is done baking, remove from oven and allow to sit for 10 minutes before slicing. Remove sauce from stove heat once it has reduced and become slightly thick, it should flow almost like the consistency of honey off of a spoon.
Slice tenderloin into medallions, about 3/4- to 1-inch thick. Place 4 medallions (1 serving) onto dish and spoon sauce over medallions. This recipe serves four and works just as well with pork chops.
