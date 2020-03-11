Since missing three weeks with a hand injury, Kelsey Phillips is finding her groove at the plate once more.
The Emporia State senior went 3-for-4 and drove in a career-high six runs in Game One of Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader with William Jewell at the Trusler Sports Complex.
ESU won the first game, 9-1, before dropping the second contest by a 4-2 margin.
"We can score nine runs in two games, not just one," ESU Head Coach April Rosales said, lamenting the situational offense in the second game. "Executing, in both games, is something we've got to make sure that we're doing. We left 10 runners on in that last game."
The Hornets did a much steadier job in the opener, loading the bases with none out in the first, setting the stage for Phillips, who dropped a short line drive single into right to plate a pair. She added a two-run homer to center in the fifth and another two-run single in the sixth to end the game via mercy-rule.
"I couldn't get that without them being on base," Phillips said. "They really set me up for that."
Though she went 0-for-2 in the second contest, she had one of the hardest-hit outs, a deep line drive to right that was only snagged with a backpedalling, leaping grab.
"She's having really quality at-bats and that's all we can ask for any of them," Rosales said. "She's seeing the ball really well and ... putting the ball on a line and that's what we need to have happen. We gave up only four hits, we should be winning that second game, too. If we can get everybody to start having those quality at-bats and lining out versus the pop-flies, we'll get right back on track."
Freshman Roni Raines also had a pair of hits and three runs scored in the first game.
In the circle, Kerrigan Dixon improved to 7-0 with six strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
"(Dixon) threw really well," Rosales said. "She's had a couple ... off games and I think today was a much better game for her. There's an inning here or there where we didn't get ahead (in the count), but for the most part, we're getting that first pitch strike. She did much better at that, I thought, today as a whole than she had in her last couple outings."
Neither team scored through the first three frames in game two, but William Jewell broke through with a trio of runs in the fourth with a walk, two hits and an error. The Hornets answered right back with a pair of runs as Raines doubled home a pair. Phillips' long drive ended the inning, allowing the Cardinals to retain the lead.
Jewell added an insurance tally in the fifth with a one-out triple and a sacrifice fly.
ESU got a leadoff double in both the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn't push a run across in either scenario.
The Hornets (16-8, 3-1) resume MIAA play this weekend with a split doubleheader with Washburn. Emporia State's home half will begin at 2 p.m. Friday with a twinbill. ESU will travel up the turnpike on Saturday for a 1 p.m. first pitch at Washburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.