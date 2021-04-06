The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County’s number of active cases dropped slightly to 31 after Lyon County Public Health reported four new positives and 10 recoveries, Monday morning, in its first report since Friday afternoon.
Overall, 4,195 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 4,081 recoveries and 83 deaths. One death was pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and one person remained hospitalized.
Statewide, there have been 303,227 cases reported since last year.
The state opened vaccine eligibility to all adults ages 18 and older as of March 29. Both Lyon County Public Health and Newman Regional Health have announced regular appointment opportunities for vaccines.
Newman Regional Health announced Monday that it will receive an additional allocation of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine this week for a prime dose clinic. The clinics will be held at the hospital on April 7, 8 and 9.
Eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling the COVID-19 vaccine help center from 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m. 620-343-6801 Monday - Friday or through Newman Regional Health’s online patient portal system, My Health Info. Patients that have a My Health Info account can follow the steps below on a computer or mobile device to schedule a vaccine appointment. Patients that do not have a My Health Info account can easily sign up at https://www.newmanrh.org/my-health-records.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment via the NRH patient portal:
- Visit https://www.newmanrh.org/my-health-records/, click ‘Login Here’ and login.
- Click ‘Appointments’ and select ‘Schedule Appointment or Virtual Visit’.
- Select ‘COVID Vaccine 1st Dose’ and ‘Next’.
- Click ‘Next’ to confirm the Vaccine Clinic location.
- Select a preferred day/time, and click ‘Next’.
- Enter ‘COVID vaccine’ as the
reason for the appointment, select a preferred phone number, and click ‘Subm
- it’.
To receive a COVID-19 vaccination, patients must not have received another vaccine, such as for the Flu or Shingles, within the last 2 weeks or received an inpatient or outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days. Individuals eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine must be 18 years of age or older.
Newman Regional Health will continue to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments available as notifications of future allocations are received from KDHE.
Appointments for vaccinations through Lyon County Public Health can be made by visiting https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. You can also check vaccine eligibility at other providers, such as local pharmacies by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org/search.
