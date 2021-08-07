EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Emporian Jacqueline Polston who suffered a number of severe injuries after a terrible motorcycle accident last month and, by all accounts, is working hard to defy the expected prognosis she received. While originally told she would be paralyzed from the neck down, Jacque can now move her arms. She still has a long road ahead of her and a fundraiser set for 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus is scheduled to help her along the way.
The Lyon County Fair Board for kicking off the annual Lyon County Fair this week. I cannot tell you how excited my kids were (and I was) to see those carnival rides return to the fairgrounds — even before they got set up. It’s great to have the fair back and we can’t wait to check out the whole calendar of events.
Shannon Takla, who recently opened her full-service seed-to-compost plant care store in Emporia. Earthly Delights, located at 105 E. 12th Ave., has brought some whimsical new life into the little house at the corner of 12th Avenue and Mechanic Street. Congratulations on your new business!
Emporia Main Street for celebrating its 30th anniversary last week. This organization does an incredible amount of work for our community and we are so lucky to have active and invested leaders like Casey Woods and Jessica Buchholz on our side. Thank you for making Emporia a better place to work and live.
Also a big congrats to the following individuals and businesses for their awards received during the Main Street annual meeting: Erren Harter, Advocate of the Year; Mary Kretsinger, Volunteer of the Year; Newman Regional Health, Business of the Year. Paula Sauder won the Steve Hanschu Excellence in Design Award and Angie and Mark Schreiber and Skin Studio were given the J. Warren Brinkman Awards.
The 14,476 people in our community who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Thank you for doing your part to stop the spread and help us get back to normal. I’m tired of writing about the pandemic and I know you are tired of reading about it.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
