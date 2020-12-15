Lyon County Emergency Management and Lyon County Public Health have announced an initiative to provide expanded COVID-19 testing opportunities for a limited time.
Starting Friday, the county will take part in the state’s partnership with GoGetTested.com/Kansas to allow all residents to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic, have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or have doctor’s orders for a test. Individuals will be able to get tested at a drive-thru testing site at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 and then 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said it’s a project has been “in the works” for awhile.
“I believe that our numbers have played a role in our access to this,” he said. “We’ve had some higher numbers, and our community has been impacted by COVID-19 significantly, so I think that plays a role in how this was offered to Lyon County.”
The partnership is a result of the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy for Kansas which is designed to engage local partners with an overall goal to double the amount of testing by the end of 2020. Governor Laura Kelly and the State of Kansas launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign on Dec. 3 to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and to encourage social distancing during the holiday season in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
The campaign included the launch of GoGetTested.com/Kansas, which allows Kansas to identify free testing locations throughout the state.
Fell said people can make appointments to get tested online, or they can just show up. The testing is free with no out-of-pocket expenses. He’s hoping many people in the community take advantage of the testing.
“I would like to see people make use of the capability that we have,” Fell said. “I’d like to see us at least getting 250 a day. I believe that the site will have that capability and the time and the resources are there to make that happen.”
The site is staffed by WellHealth, Fell said, and very few local resources are being utilized for the effort. Other local testing sites, such as the Flint Hills Community Health Center and Newman Regional Health, will still be testing. The goal is to test as many people in the community as possible.
Fell said the type of test administered is an FDA approved oral swab that tests for live virus through a lab-based Polymerase Chain Reaction process. This test detects RNA — or genetic material — that is specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, including those who may be asymptomatic. In order to get tested, individuals cannot eat food, drink, or use tobacco for 30 minutes prior to testing.
Testing kits will be utilized on a first-come, first-serve basis and results will be available within 48-96 hours.
Fell said people should enter the Lyon County Fairgrounds from US Hwy. 50, heading westbound and make the righthand turn into the fairgrounds. This is to avoid traffic jams, he said.
Additional information on testing is included below. For more information on testing sites in Kansas, please visit GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
