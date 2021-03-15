Courtesy ESU Athletics
Drew Repp took a four hit shutout into the ninth inning but the Hornets could not hold on as Central Oklahoma posted a 2-1 win in the final game of their three game series at the Trusler Sports Complex.
Emporia State got on the board in the bottom of the first. Cooper Minnick singled to center and then stole second. Handler Bloomer followed with an RBI single up the middle and the Hornets took a 1-0 lead.
After giving up two singles in the top of the first Repp settled in and retired ten straight Bronchos before a lead off single in the fifth that would be erased with a caught stealing.
The Hornets had chances to add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Minnick’s lead off single was followed by a fielder’s choice by Chandler Bloomer. Brady Michel then single to force a pitching change by the Bronchos. Brayden Nelson relieved UCO starter Grant Larson and got two strikeouts to end the inning.
Repp gave up lead off walk in the top of the ninth and Coleton Crisp came on in relief. After a sac bunt Joe Mondragon came through with an RBI single to tie the score. Kyle Crowl drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Garrett Takamatsu reached on a fielder’s choice when the Hornets could not get the double play turned. Phillip Scott put the Bronchos ahead with an RBI single to right before Crisp got a strikeout to end the inning. Beaux Bonvillain pitched the bottom of the ninth for UCO and retired the side in order for his second save.
Minnick was two for four with a run scored while Bloomer went one for four with an RBI. Repp allowed one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 8.0 innings.
The Hornets are back in action next weekend for a three game series with Central Missouri. First pitch of game one is set for 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19 at the Trusler Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.