Emporia water customers will soon see an increase after the Emporia City Commission approved major water improvement projects — including water main replacements and new water meters — Wednesday afternoon.
Average residential customers using 5,000 gallons each month will see an increase of $2.24 per month beginning April 1, while commercial business customers using 70,000 gallons will see a $31.13 per month increase.
Residential rates will increase again in 2024 by $1.91 per month, and $19.62 per month for commercial business customers.
Finance director Janet Harrouff said the rates will cover the cost of $15 million Kansas Department of Health and Department water loan that will fund a number of water main projects. It will also cover the cost of the purchase of an advanced meter infrastructure system from Neptune Technology Group for $2.8 million, meter installation and lead service line surveys from FIT Excavating at a cost of $1.1 million and GPS locating services from Geotech Inc. for $60,000.
Public Works Director Dean Grant told commissioners on March 1 that the city purchased an Automated Meter Reading system in 2010 in order to aid water services staff in acquiring monthly meter readings. The system, meters and transmitters were installed over a three-year period, however now the meters are starting to fail at a high rate, and the system was sold with a 10-year lifespan.
As previously reported by The Gazette, the transmitters are being replaced at a rate of approximately 25 per week, while the meters are being replaced at a rate of about 10 per week. The system is currently out of warranty, which means the city’s cost to replace and repair the equipment is getting expensive.
Harrouff and Grant both advocated for the purchase and installation of a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure, which was budgeted and adopted in the 2022 capital improvement budget. That system would allow meter readings to be sent directly to the water services department and allow customers to have real-time meter usage data at any time.
City Manager Trey Cocking also asked commissioners to consider approving a third loan amendment for the city's original water loan, which was awarded in 2019. The loan's original amount was $9,969,863, but will now be reduced to $4 million because the project list has changed. This loan has already been factored into water rates and does not affect the city's water rates at this time.
The city also approved a $411,479 bid to Varidity to install new tees and new grass at the Emporia Golf Course. The course will install new tees and Zoysia sod, which is a heartier grass that has a high heat resistance and requires less water and chemicals.
Commissioners also discussed the city's mowing orders and procedures. City attorney Christina Montgomery said the city's current procedures are in line with the state of Kansas.
The city currently has a complaint-based process, meaning complaints regarding high grass are submitted to the city and logged by city staff, and then the property is scheduled for inspection. Once the inspection is conducted, the vegetation is measured and photographs are taken. Vegetation that measures 12-inches or higher is considered to be out of compliance and a notice is given to the property owner or other responsible party.
There is an appeal period, during which time a hearing is conducted by teh Director of Building and Neighborhood Development to determine whether or not the property was in violation. The mowing order can be dismissed at that time. Extensions can also be given if a reasonable request is made during the appeal period.
Mowing fees can come with costs upwards of $460 for the first offense.
