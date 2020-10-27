President Trump: our Current and next President, and leader of the free world. The best first family ever.
You see, when we need to fix things in this country we elect people who are fixers and leaders.
We don’t accept that a community organizer, Clinton thief, or “China Joe” is the best we can do. We believe cheating, stealing, lying and complete failure is unacceptable behavior. Thus, we vote for people with character, class and values that we see in the Heartland of this country, “Like our President Trump,” everyday.
We want people running and leading this country just like people who run and lead businesses to be our leaders. We want them to get out and do things that help us and the list of President Trump’s accomplishments in four years is unprecedented. We want leaders that lead by example with a work ethic to accomplish things. We want safety and protection from abroad and at home. Trump is doing this and more. Great military rebuilding and support of our Veterans.
The cheaters, the liars, “the enemy of the people (you, the press and all media)” Yahoo, Twitter and every single coverage attacking Trump is sick. The media is the new USA Mafia.
We will never apologize for being the greatest country in the world. When the vote is tallied the USA will be red from coast to coast.
Yes, in a few days we each have the opportunity to vote for the leader of the free world. Free is the key word. A very important requirement of maintaining our leadership is keeping our country free and “Corrupt China Joe” will sell us out for him and his family gain. He is a liar and a thief and part of the Swamp inside the Beltway for 47 years.
Yes, we have issues to fix in our country and it’s fair to say our problems are equally created by both political parties. President Trump has made promises and kept them. He will help fix our issues. Our President Trump supports the working class people of this country and despises laziness, cheaters, system suckers and liars.
Make corrupt politicians and corrupt federal employees go to jail.
Establish three-term limits for all elected political positions federal and state.
Finish The Wall.
Create Improved Health Care for all and Lower Drug Cost for all.
Break up Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Apple etc.
Create a coast-to-coast high-speed train system if feasible and focus on improving broadband for everyone. Create a national infrastructure impact plan.
Continue Development of Educational Systems that fundamentally push us to be the best in the world. No other outcome is acceptable.
Advance Space Force
Advance Military
Improve National, State and Local Policing with strong Support and Improved Education.
Ken Bazil,
Emporia
