EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Congratulations to 12-year-old Kyla Kuhlmann of Olpe for winning the Kansas Department of Transportation’s art contest. Her entry for “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” likened safe driving to baseball. Good job, Kyla!
Ken Hush, who was appointed as Emporia State University’s interim-president on Wednesday. Hush is well-known in the community and is a successful businessman and celebrated athlete. As an alumna of ESU myself, I’m excited to see what he does while the Kansas Board of Regents continue searching for a full-time replacement. Stingers up, Hornet Nation!
The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association and the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia for partnering this year to bring the EPDBA’s annual toy drive and the zoo’s Happy Holidaze lighting event together. The event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the zoo. Let’s make this holiday season bright for children in the care of St. Francis Ministries and TFI Family Services, and enjoy some holiday lights at the zoo!
Jon Geitz, who stepped down as city commissioner after eight years of service earlier this week. Geitz announced his early resignation from the board last month and said he wanted to give the new city manager a chance to hit the ground running with a fresh set of eyes. Thank you for all of your hard work over the years, Jon!
And congratulations to Jamie Sauder who was appointed to take his place. Sauder was elected in the Nov. 2 local election and now will take his seat a little early. I’m looking forward to seeing what you bring to the table.
Let’s also give a huge Stingers Up to the ESU women’s soccer team who won its first ever MIAA championship. The Hornets were hosting the NCAA D-II soccer tournament Friday and Monday.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online
