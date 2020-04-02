The Lyon County Commission heard an update from Flint Hills Community Health Center Thursday morning during its regular action session.
Lyon County Public Health Officer and FHCHC CEO Renee Hively and FHCHC CFO Stephanie Ringgold presented the commission with FHCHC personnel adjustments and the shift of environmental health resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FHCHC is experiencing an increase in call volume from individuals and businesses about steps to take to stay healthy during the pandemic. Hively asked that the full-time sanitarians, who are paid by the county, have their roles partially shifted to taking phone calls and educating callers. The commission is confident in Hively’s adjustment.
Ringgold presented the commission with a high-level summary about the costs incurred since the Emergency Operations Center was activated on Mar. 2. After walking the commissioners through the documents, Ringgold shared that expenses totaling $70,489 were incurred since the EOC was activated. FHCHC has also received the state formula grant and the public health emergency preparedness state grant, totaling $4,102. FHCHC has operationally paid $59,681; the county has paid for $10,000, the total of which is reduced by the state grant funds.
FHCHC submitted a county request for funding $100,000, “in order to make whole the $59,681 that Flint Hills Community Health Center has expended in order to fully operate the EOC,” Ringgold said. “That would leave $40,318 unutilized for the end of March. If we continue to operate the EOC as is at 100 percent capacity, that remaining fund will last 17.2 days.”
There has been discussion with Hively and other stakeholders about trimming some of those costs through tele-based communication. Hively said she “will continue to do full-resources as needed to support this event to the best we can do.”
Commissioner Scott Briggs asked if the funds would be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, because it is a declaration of emergency. Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell discussed the complexities and uncertainties of funding because of the unprecedented needs of the time. He expects funding to change over time and is working with others to get more information.
Category B Emergency Protective Measures do not take into account salary employees, but do take into consideration overtime. Nationally, more private entities will receive more funding than ever before.
“I anticipate that you could see some new rules, or things come out that we haven’t traditionally seen on this,” Fell said.
“Cases are increasing. (FHCHC is) spending a lot more time with disease investigations. The more people that get infected, the more staff Renee has to have go out there and follow those investigations up. She’s had a whole team working on this. We truly appreciate the relationship that the county has with Flint Hills Community Health Center acting as a public health for us.”
The current state executive order is less restrictive than the county order, while simultaneously superseding the county order. Fell said hopefully the next state order will give the county some of the power back to further protect the community.
The funding request will be on next week’s agenda, so the commission is able to review the information further before making a decision.
Public Comment
Robert McClelland, a resident from Allen, expressed concern and well wishes for Commissioner Dan Slater. Slater is ill and has been absent from the action sessions for about six weeks. He is currently scheduled to return June 1.
Due to Slater’s absence, McClelland told the commission there is concern about proper district two representation. Martin said once Slater is home, and upon doctor’s approval, the commission will work on establishing a teleconference communication method.
McClelland also asked the commission what steps the county is taking to educate small businesses on helpful resources during this trying time. He said there are businesses outside of the Chamber of Commerce and Ignite Emporia that are unsure of where to look for financial resources. Briggs said Emporia Main Street, and Casey Woods specifically, is a good place for information relevant to the whole county, not just Emporia businesses. The Regional Development Association is also in place to help the corporate and industrial businesses.
McClelland also raised concern about how COVID-19 will affect taxes, and shared with the commission the disconnect felt in speaking with non-government organizations about tax information. Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said the county government does not currently have an economic development budget but will take McClelland’s questions and comments into consideration as more discussions are held about COVID-19 in the county.
Other Business
Lyon County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tobey Kelly came to the commission for the purchase approval of three bulletproof vests. The vests will be purchased from Mallory Safety and Supply LLC for $5,103.80. The vests have a five-year lifespan. The commission approved the purchase.
The commission adopted the annual Child Abuse Prevention Month 2020 Proclamation.
“We understand that SOS plays a vital part of providing needed services in the county,” Martin said. “In many ways, we support them, and we’ll want to continue to support them.”
The commission also motioned to approve:
- the minutes of the Mar. 26 meeting
- warrants payable in the amount of $259,367.86
- payroll payable in the amount of $267,865.58
- payroll withholdings payable in the amount of $194,187,98
To watch the commission meetings, visit https://bit.ly/346Lr4c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.