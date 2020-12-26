The Emporia High girls wrestling team is heading into winter break on the heels of a strong showing against Seaman High School in Topeka Tuesday evening, with the Spartans coming out on top by an overall team score of 58-12.
Evelin Geronimo at 101 pounds, Kalia Keosyboung at 109 pounds, Madelynn Griffin at 126 pounds, Caitlin Bolton at 132 pounds, Virginia Munoz at 138 pounds, Hanna Boa at 143 pounds, Kiana Florez-Delgado at 170 pounds and Megan Olson at 235 pounds all won their respective matches by fall. Azia Obregon and Iris Renteria-Rivera lost by fall. Seaman was open at 155 and 191 pounds.
The Spartans will travel to Dodge City on Jan. 9 for their next meet.
