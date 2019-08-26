Former Emporia chiropractor Eric Hawkins pleaded no contest to alternate battery charges Monday morning in Lyon County District Court.
Hawkins, who was acquitted of separate sexual battery and rape charges last week, faced a second count of sexual battery stemming from a 2018 incident during which he allegedly inappropriately touched a 32-year-old female patient’s buttocks without consent.
By entering his plea, Hawkins was found guilty on an alternate charge of simple battery, a Class B misdemeanor. In the state of Kansas, a Class B misdemeanor carries possible jail time ranging from 30 days to 6 months with an accompanying fine of up to $500. Sentencing is currently set for 10 a.m. Nov. 15.
Hawkins was also released from the surety of his original bond Monday. At this time, he remains free on an “own recognizance” bond. Under these conditions, no bail money is paid to the court and no bond is posted. To avoid arrest or further prosecution, Hawkins is expected to attend all set court dates and meet any other imposed bond conditions.
