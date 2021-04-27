The Flint Hills Community Health Center saw another positive financial report during its monthly board of directors meeting, Tuesday afternoon.
Finance Committee member Ron Hanson said the health center's performance indicators were "green across the board" — meaning everything is sitting positively.
The health center saw a net gain of $140,000 in March, which was $115,000 over the projected budget. The year-to-date net gain is $193,000.
Hanson said FHCHC was "14% over budget for revenues" in March, and said they were staying right on budget for expenses.
The health center also had higher than projected federal grant funds in March, which facilitated the purchase of additional medical equipment.
The board also reviewed the first quarter 340B financial report.
The 340B program is offered by the Health Resources and Services Administration to covered entities — such as the Flint Hills Community Health Center — to reach more low-income and uninsured or underinsured patients by providing outpatient drugs to covered entities at "significantly" reduced prices.
Risk Manager Neil Dean said the health center has partnerships with pharmacies around the area.
The 340B program generates funds back to the health center, which is then used toward low-income and underinsured and uninsured populations.
"It's a wonderful program," he said. "It's money that comes back into the organization that helps us do the things we do to help the uninsured population that walk through our door."
FHCHC CEO Renee Hively then presented information on a capital improvement grant opportunity through the American Rescue Plan for which the health center qualifies.
She said they had previously applied for a capital improvement grant from HRSA in 2013, but did not receive it.
"We needed to have a full plan and architectural plan drawing to be able to submit to HRSA in order to show them exactly what we were wanting to do," Hively said. "We didn't receive that grant so we thought we're going to be proactive and we're gonna get an architect in here."
The health center does have a full master plan of the main level and garden level from that 2013 meeting with the architect, she said. Because so much time has passed, adjustments will need to be made to that plan.
The board approved a motion for Hively to move ahead with submitting an application for the grant.
Following an executive session, the board directed Hively to move forward a contractor for infrastructure renovations.
Vaccinations
Hively said Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic on Friday, with assistance from the Kansas National Guard. They will also be starting pop-up clinics within the county.
She said the county has also acquired 400 additional vaccines targeted to the 16 - 18 year old age group, for a clinic set for May 7.
The board also:
Approved the credentialing of Violet Sadowsky, LPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.