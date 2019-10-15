Lucy M. Wagner, 89, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Holiday Resort in Emporia.
She was born December 10, 1929 in Madison, Kansas the daughter of Emil and Velma Todd Storrer. Lucy attended Lamont High School and graduated with the Class of 1947.
Following high school Lucy worked at different companies as a typist eventually moving to Washington D.C.
She was joined in marriage to Richard H. Wagner on December 29, 1956 in Hyattsville, Maryland. Richard’s career in the Air Force took them throughout the United States and Mediterranean. They spent three years in Zaragoza, Spain before moving to Nebraska and later Kansas. They would return to Spain before moving to Wichita in 1968. In 1976 they made their home in Emporia.
Lucy and Richard enjoyed 59 years together before his death on August 13, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard in 2005; a grandson, Dylan Wagner; her parents and brothers, Walt, Gene and Everett. Lucy will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Robert of Wichita; a sister, Marilyn Aberle of Kingston, Oklahoma; brothers, Marion Storrer of Maize, and Ron Storrer of Lebo; two grandchildren, Rebecca Johnson of Portland, Oregon and Spencer Wagner of Kansas City, Missouri and a host of extended family and dear friends.
Reverend Bob Robison will be conducting graveside services at 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lena Valley Cemetery north of Lamont. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
