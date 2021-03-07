TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March 7, 2021, the one-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Kansas, as COVID Memorial Day to honor those that have died due to COVID-19.
“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said in a written release.
Locally, 4,093 cases have been reported in Lyon County since March 2020, including 3,987 recoveries and 81 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.