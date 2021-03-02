TOPEKA — Emporia State led for over 30 minutes but could not hold on at the end in a 73-70 loss at #25 Washburn on Saturday in Lee Arena.
The teams went back and forth for the first ten minutes of action. Washburn had a 17-14 lead at the under ten timeout when Emporia State went on a 10-0 run and took a 24-17 lead on back to back jumpers from Jumah'Ri Turner with 5:54 left. The Hornets would later use a 7-0 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 36-21 with 2:24 left on a Duncan Fort layup from Austin Downing. Gage McGuire scored just before the half ended as the Hornets led 39-25 headed to the locker rooms.
Washburn scored the first eight points of the second half to close within six points at 39-33 before Turner broke the run with a three-pointer with 15:29 left. A Kong Kong three-pointer gave the Hornets a 63-57 lead with 5:17 left. The Ichabods then went on an 8-0 run capped by a Jace Williams dunk with 2:30 left that gave them their first lead since 17-14. Austin Downing hit both ends of a one and one from the free throw line to tie the game at 65 with 2:17 left.
Tyler Geiman hit a deep three pointer with 37 seconds left to put Washburn up 71-66. The Hornets quickly inbounded and McGuire got loose for a dunk with 27.9 seconds left to cut the deficit back to three. Jalen Lewis hit one of two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to make it 72-68. Downing got the ball down court quickly and scored with 10.3 seconds to make it 72-70 and then fouled Tyler Nelson with 9.2 seconds left. Nelson hit the first charity, missed the second one and Fort grabbed it giving Emporia State one last chance. After calling timeout with 6.1 seconds left Downing got off a three-pointer to tie but it rimmed out as Washburn escaped with the 73-70 win.
Jumah'Ri Turner 24 points to lead Emporia State, Austin Downing had 18 points, eight assists and just one turnover while Gage McGuire was a perfect seven of seven from the field with two three-pointers and finished with 17 points.
Despite the loss, the Hornets qualified for the MIAA Tournament and will be the eighth seed. Emporia State will travel to #1 Northwest Missouri on Wednesday, March 3 for the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament presented by Citizen's Bank & Trust.
