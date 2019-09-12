The Lyon County Commission met Thursday morning to return to last week’s approval of two Community Corrections budgets and one grant submission.
Last week, the commission approved the adult and juvenile Kansas Department of Corrections reimbursement budgets for fiscal year 2020. It also approved the submission of the 2020 Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for $43,600 upon approval. The grant money will go toward drug testing, translation services and transportation for those utilizing court services.
“Last week I was here asking you to approve this carryover reimbursement budget, and I’m asking you now that our Community Corrections Advisory Board has approved it (on Tuesday),” in order to follow the “proper succession process,” Lyon County Community Corrections Director Steve Willis said.
Nothing about the budgets or grant has changed since last week, other than the approval process. Willis referenced Kansas Community Corrections statute 75-5292(C), which states, “The boards of county commissioners of all counties cooperating together to establish a corrections advisory board and to adopt a comprehensive plan pursuant to such act may enter into cooperative agreements to qualify their respective counties for grants under such act. Such counties shall cooperate and enter into such agreements for all purposes of such act in the manner prescribed by K.S.A. 12-2901 through 12-2907 and amendments thereto, to the extent that those statutes do not conflict with the provisions of such act.”
“I think those kinds of verbiage is important to it,” he said. “The understanding that I had was the cooperation together piece of our work, along with creating and establishing the advisory board and maintaining any financial expenditures.”
Last week’s motions were rescinded, and new motions for the adult and juvenile Kansas Department of Corrections reimbursement budgets for fiscal year 2020 and a new motion for the submission of the 2020 Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant were all carried.
