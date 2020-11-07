The United States hoped for it to serve as an emergency landing field for B-29s that needed to refuel, for it to provide air fields for shorter ranged fighter planes, and for it to be a staging area for attack on the main Japanese islands. Some of the fiercest and bloodiest fighting in the Pacific theatre took place on Iwo Jima, but in the end its strategic value was controversial. It was useless for the Army as a staging ground for troops, and it was useless to the Navy as a fleet base since it had to anchorage but it had limited use as a refueling field for the B-29s.
Nevertheless, the Japanese had anticipated the attack, realizing that its location 750 miles from Japan along with its three airfields made it a prime target. What the battle is most recognized for is the famous photograph made by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal of the Marines scaling Mount Suribachi and raising an American flag which was visible everywhere on the beach and at sea. After three days of hard fighting, a patrol from E Company of the Second Battalion, 28th Marines picked its way to the crater atop Suribachi and raised a small flag on a twenty-foot length of pipe. Rosenthal learned that the next day the Marines planned to raise a larger flag. Hastily piling up some stones, Rosenthal sighted his camera and clicked one shot, unaware that he had taken the most famous photograph of the Pacific war and one of the best known war photos of all time. That shot won the Pulitzer Prize for Rosenthal and inspired the giant bronze monument to the Marine Corps near Arlington Cemetery.
Mount Suribachi’s fall on the fourth day of the battle was only the beginning of a campaign that would last another five weeks. The Marines advanced over the island’s most rugged terrain which concealed the masterfully constructed Japanese defenses. Lieutenant General Kuribayashi Tadamichi knew that only the forces and weapons already on the island would be available to him. Ronald H. Spector wrote in "Eagle Against the Sun" that “miles of tunnels linking subterranean command posts, ammunition dumps, and living quarters with one another and with blockhouses which protruded slightly above ground. General Kuribayashi’s own command post in the northern part of the island was located in a cave 75 feet underground, one of several linked by over 500 feet of tunnels. Like all underground installations on Iwo, this complex featured multiple entrances and exits, stairwells, and interconnecting passages.”
He planned for no banzai attacks, no large-scale counterattacks, just simply stubborn, sustained defense designed to inflict maximum casualties. His artillery never exposed their positions in dueling with American fire support vessels, but used their full strength only on the invading troops ashore.
(1) comment
Beautifully written, Jan. You've always been a great writer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.