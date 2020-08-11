An ordinance requiring mask wearing in public spaces throughout the City of Emporia officially goes into effect on Tuesday.
Ordinance No. 24 — adopted Aug. 5 during a meeting of the Emporia City Commission — requires a mask or other face covering that covers both the nose and mouth to be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible. It applies to all businesses, organizations and non-profits located within city limits, meaning those entities will now require all employees, visitors, customers, members and non-members to wear masks or face coverings. The ordinance does not include private residential or private office or workspaces that are closed to customers and public visitors.
The full ordinance can be found in the attached link.
