Former president Donald Trump’s first experience as a public servant was when he was sworn in as President in 2017. His only previous experience with the federal government was in dealings he had through his various business entities.
While some of Trump’s interactions were typical of any business, such as filing taxes and deeds when closing on a real estate deal, he is most famous for his dealings in various courts litigating both civil and criminal violations that resulted from his corrupt practices. Perhaps it should not surprise anyone that he had no understanding of the purpose or functioning of the federal government other than the belief that it operated corruptly.
It became apparent quite early in Trump’s presidency that he did not understand how the federal government worked as evidenced by the lack of attention he paid to the transition thoughtfully and thoroughly prepared by the Obama Administration. Michael Lewis documents this failure in his book The Fifth Risk. Little, if any, effort was made by Trump to avail himself or his appointees to the wealth of information prepared for him, nor was anyone on the Trump transition team interested in understanding the functional operations of each of the Cabinet departments.
Americans quickly found the Trump presidency was not about “Making America Great Again,” or even stopping “this American carnage” (Inauguration Speech 2017). It was about glorifying Trump at any cost. Whether it was bickering about the size of his inauguration audience, or referring to those serving in uniform as “my generals,” Trump could not look beyond himself.
This narcissism led to the “Big Lie” that he won the 2020 election, which led to his refusal to participate in an orderly transition following the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Joe Biden’s win. Trump refused to even attend President Biden’s inauguration, preferring to fly to Mar-a-Lago, where we now know he illegally took a trove of documents and other items from the White House.
Despite promising to protect the nation's classified materials during the 2016 campaign, Trump made a mockery of the very idea of classified information. The discovery of highly classified material among the volumes of information illegally taken to Trump’s private residence demonstrates he does care about laws such as the Presidential Records Act. And it defies credulity to now hear the former president demand the return of many of these items based on unfounded claims of executive or attorney-client privilege.
Perhaps the worst part of this unfolding saga is the degradation of the Republican party, a once proud and responsible participant in our democracy. So few Republicans now stand up to Trump and for America, and their numbers diminish every day. The party that once proclaimed themselves to be the party of law and order and bragged about making America safer, now follows its leaders in condemning the FBI’s execution of a search warrant legally obtained through due process.
Even in the face of damning evidence that Trump had highly sensitive materials simply locked behind a padlock in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans come up with excuse after excuse while advocating for disclosing the affidavit that would undoubtedly reveal sources and investigative techniques that would not only derail the investigation, but give Trump even more enemies for his revenge target list. Let’s not forget that he has already attempted to tamper with witnesses for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
The most damaging corruption of the Republican Party is coming from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who said, “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization” (courthousenews.com 17 Aug 22). He then threatened the Attorney General that he would be put under investigation should the Republicans regain control of Congress. The irony of threatening political revenge in the very statement he feels will bring the DOJ to heel obviously escapes him, yet almost all of his caucus have fallen in line behind him.
Donald Trump built his supposed empire (we’ve never actually been shown the extent of his personal wealth) through corruption of the laws surrounding real estate and construction deals in the New York area. When challenged, either by law enforcement agencies or contractors he refused to pay, he simply put up one legal fight after another until the state or plaintiff simply gave up.
Recently Allen Weisselberg, long-time Trump Organization CFO, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of financial crimes including tax fraud (npr.org 18 Aug 22). He is the most recent of a long list of Trump associates who’ve been corrupted by the former president. The list includes Gen. Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, and Paul Manafort. Each became corrupted in service to Donald Trump.
Now we see the tentacles of his corruption reaching deeper into the Republican psyche as the primaries reveal that his endorsement carries the day in all but the bluest of states. Voters must recognize the threat to our democracy presented by those who believe corruption can be justified to regain power taken away in the last election.
The 2022 midterm elections will be our test.
Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(1) comment
Maybe Biden needs to ask Russia for help in locating the missing documents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.