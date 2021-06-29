Members of the Emporia State University men’s golf team from 1985-1989 were invited to a reunion on Saturday, which became a day filled with golf, good food, storytelling and endless memories.
The day started out with a game of golf at the Emporia Golf Course at 1 p.m. and ended with a barbeque at retired ESU head golf coach Ken Roper’s home.
It had been around 35 years since the whole group got together.
Because of the nature of the sport, many players still play a game of golf here and there to this day. Roper, at age 79, is still playing whenever he has a chance.
“I’m turning 79 tomorrow and I have been playing for 69 years,” Roper said. “It’s a sport that you can play for a lifetime. Some days it’s good, some days it’s bad, but you can still play.”
Throughout the day, many of the golfers shared their favorite memories from their time on the team.
The camaraderie of the group was one aspect of the team that really stood out to many former Hornets.
For Roper, he remembers that the team was always supportive of one another, because some days might be better for a particular player than another.
“I would say [my favorite part is] the camaraderie of my four to five years with the kids,” Roper said. “There was no jealousy, Kent [Campbell] might win this week, [Todd] Zimlich might win next week, and they just got along really well. They never got picked up, they never got in trouble and we were a close-knit group, all of them, for five years, which was awesome.”
Bill Walden, who played from 1985-1987, said that his favorite memory was the sense of fraternity on the team.
“[My favorite memory was] probably being the little brother,” Walden said. “These guys brought me on, and I wasn’t a very good player but these guys took me on and it’s just a brotherhood.”
Todd Zimlich was able to play with two different groups of players, because some of the players had graduated and some were just starting on the team. He played for ESU from 1985-1987.
“I actually played with two distinct groups of guys, these guys all kind of moved out and the next group came in, so that was neat and really nothing was different,” Zimlich said. “Everybody was real close-knit and that’s probably the most fun I’ve had.”
Kent Campbell, who was on the team from 1986-1990, mentioned that his favorite memory was the trips that the team was able to take and all the wins the team pulled off together.
“[My favorite memory was] all of the guys and the trips we went on,” Campbell said. “And the winning that we did. For my years in college, we won conference four years and really won district four years but we got it taken away from us my freshman year. It was considered the worst ruling of 1987 in Golf Digest.”
Coach and players alike shared many stories throughout the day.
Multiple Hornets said that theirs was the first team in the league to show up in matching uniforms. A few years after they began wearing the uniforms, Roper surprised the team with some unique pants.
“Coach was talking about being the first team in the league to show up in matching uniforms on, so go forward about four or five years to one of his last teams that I was on and he started to expand his palette,” said Ruel Williamson, who was on the team from 1988-1989. “So we showed up and rolled out of the cart, and I don’t know what color he told us these pants were, but they were hot pink. I mean, they were electric hot pink. And it worked great, they were awesome, everybody knew who you were. You never had to worry about where your teammates were; you could see them from five miles away.”
One of the most talked about memories of the day was the time that Zimlich was disqualified for riding in a golf cart during the district tournament. This was the aforementioned “worst ruling of 1987 in Golf Digest” magazine.
“It was a situation where we were playing in the district tournament, which qualifies you for nationals,” Zimlich said. “My girlfriend at the time, who was pregnant, was in a cart, riding along, watching, and they had no water on the golf course at all, so me and a guy from Washburn jumped on the cart and drove over to where there was water and filled water bottles and then we went back.”
After the tournament was over, Zimlich signed his scorecard and the tournament was over except for those who were playing in the playoffs. Someone had mentioned to the committee that he had ridden in a golf cart. At that point, the ESU team was in first place and Zimlich was in first as an individual. The top team and the top individual player were to be sent to nationals following the district tournament.
“They called the Kansas Golf Association and — this is when they made the mistake — they said ‘What is the penalty for riding in a golf cart?’ and they said it was a two stroke penalty, but since I had signed the card already, it was disqualification because I signed for a lower score,” Zimlich said. “What they should’ve asked is ‘Is it against the rules to ride in a golf cart?’ which it was not, and they should have asked that.”
Following the call, the officials made the decision that Zimlich was to be disqualified from the tournament. The officials who made the ruling were from the team that would go to nationals if he was disqualified, so there was some turmoil over the decision.
“The bottom line was, the National Association of Inter Collegiate Athletics the NAIA didn’t have any rules against riding in a golf cart,” Zimlich said. “I could’ve rode in the golf cart from the first tee to the 18th tee, because there was no rule about it. So that was kind of a bad deal. And they wrote about it in Golf Digest.”
Although this was a very disappointing decision for the players at the time, they did not dwell over the fact and today it makes an interesting story to tell.
Many other stories and memories made the day a day of reflection of the time that they spent together as a team.
