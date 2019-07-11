LeRoy Charles Muller, 91 years, one-month, and two-days, was born in Salina, KS on February 9, 1928. He left this earthly existence on March 11, 2019. He was the son of Roy John and Edith Celestine Muller of Americus, KS. He attended Grade School and Junior HS in McPherson, KS and graduated from Americus HS in May 1946. Served two years in the United States Army 1946-48 (end of WWII). Married Cora Nelle Shepard May 27, 1949. Re-upped United States Army in October, 1950 (Korean Conflict). Attended The College of Emporia (C of E), Emporia State Teachers College (BS), and Kansas University (MS) in Lawrence. He taught High School at White City, KS, and Pleasant Valley Intermediate School in Wichita, before joining the Sales Staff at Eaton Laboratories/ Norwich pharmaceuticals for 10 years, and later, retired from Bristol Laboratories, after 35 years of service.
He is survived by one son, Lee Charles Muller, Americus, KS; 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 2 great granddaughters, and 5 great grandsons; a sister, Barbara (Muller) Forrester, Kiowa, OK; one nephew, Steven Lee Allen, Burlington, KS; one niece, Rhenda (Allen) Crippen/husband Jamie, Langley, OK; many cousins, nephews, and nieces, and lots, and lots, of friends.
Leroy moved back to Emporia, KS in 2012, after living 41 years in San Antonio, TX, 2 years in Syracuse, NY, 2 years in Albuquerque, NM, and 12 years in Wichita, previously. LeRoy was ALWAYS busy, even when he wasn’t “on the road” with his Pharmaceutical Sales Representative jobs. Helping friends and neighbors with their cars, lawn mowers (he could fix ANYTHING!), family, or church volunteering. LeRoy and Lee Charles were very active with Boy Scouts of America, hunting, fishing, rifle/handgun marksmanship, camping, swimming and baseball, and Rattlesnake hunting, throughout, both, of their lives! Took care of all the neighborhood pets, and, nocturnal nuisance animals (raccoons, possums, skunks, Scorpions, Rattlesnakes and Coral Snakes) in San Antonio. He loved ALL the dogs that wandered into their yard, and the dogs he had through the years, especially the “Hunters”, Britany Spaniels, Rex, Sonny, and Sunny Boy.
He was preceded in death (2006) by his wife of 57 years, Cora Nelle Muller; and parents, Roy and Edith Muller.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to an Animal Shelter of your own choice.
Graveside Military Honor Guard VA Memorial at Americus Cemetery, Americus, KS, July 18 2:00 PM. Message by A.E. (Gene) Huston, Americus. Reception following at Americus Masonic Lodge AF & AM #109, Downtown Americus.
