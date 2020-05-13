USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case provided brief updates on the district’s plans for the 2020-21 academic year during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday evening.
Case first addressed when the district would be able to make a formal decision.
“The first question is when will we make a decision about what August looks like...” Case said. “We hope we’ll know more by July 15, so I know that’s a long time away and it’s also a short time from the start of school, but that’s kind of where we believe we’re at. There are some recommendations coming out from a task force on July 10th, we think that’ll have some impact on us also.”
Cautioning fellow board members on the remaining uncertainty of the situation, Case then went on to provide a couple basic scenarios for what the school year could look like in the fall. Options at this point in time, Case said, ranged from the fairly typical to a bit creative.
“Scenario one is basically saying that we’re going to reopen in a somewhat normal state, meaning all of our kids are going to come to school and we’re going have school look somewhat like what we’re used to for everybody,” Case said. “I talked to the county health nurse yesterday and she said school is going to look different than it did. That’s a common statement that everyone seems to be making. We know there’s going to be an increased focus on hygiene, we’re going to still have social distancing and we’re going to limit mass gatherings. We don’t know what that means in a large building like Emporia High School, or if it’s manageable even in our larger elementaries. With Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School, I think there will be some challenges associated with just the sheer numbers of students there.
“Scenario two is some type of hybrid delivery model. That model might — and I use the word ‘might’ very loosely — it might allow some or all of our buildings to provide a combination of face-to-face and virtual instruction. To meet students’ needs, we might look at some groups of students coming to school two days a week, some groups might come three days a week, it might be half days. We don’t know exactly what that might look like, but that’s a possibility.
“Scenario three is a continuation of what we’ve been doing. I’m calling it ‘version 2.0’ or a more robust version of what we’re currently doing for now. We’ve heard loud and clear from the [Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson] that there will be additional expectations and accountability related to learning. There will be additional expectations on the 116 student contact hours and both academic and social- emotional achievement will continue to be focused on with increased expectations with that. Those are kind of the three possible scenarios that we’re looking at right now.”
During the meeting, the board of education also:
- Approved the district’s purchase of the property at 210 S. Lawrence St. in the amount of $45,000 plus closing costs
- Recognized Village Elementary School for being selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School for 2019-20. Wednesday marked the third year in a row that Village has received this award.
- Accepted a $1,025 donation from Gravel City Adventure and Supply Inc. for EHS Cross Country
- Accepted a $2,000 grant from the Lifetime Foundation for Food Service to be used for COVID-19 related needs
- Accepted a $1,500 grant from the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund committee for the Spartan Stop to assist Instructor Heather Wagner in helping students deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Accepted a $110,550 bid from York/Johnson Controls for a new chiller at Emporia Middle School
- Approved Emporia Middle School as a Apollo II redesign cohort for the 2020-21 academic year
