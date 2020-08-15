Electrical issues resulted in an early morning structure fire north of Emporia, early Saturday morning.
At 5:09 a.m. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies along with District 4 Fire crews and the Americus Fire Department were dispatched to 1247 Road 210 for a reported structure fire.
"Upon arrival, deputies found a detached garage and a vehicle fully engulfed in flames," according to a written release from Deputy Eric Williams. "Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it was able to spread to other parts of the property. All occupants of the residence were able to make it safely out of the residence and there were no injuries."
The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical problem.
