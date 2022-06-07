The name of a woman killed in a fiery crash on the Kansas Turnpike was released Tuesday afternoon. So were the names of three injured children.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Sacha McNack, 31, of Oklahoma City died when her Cadillac went into the right shoulder of the highway shortly after noon Monday. She over-corrected and went out of control, crashing into a tree.
Alexander Wilson, 8, was flown to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Madelynn McNack, 6, and Jonsah McNack, 2, were taken to Newman Regional Health. All are listed with serious injuries.
“A passerby got the three kids out of the car just as a trooper rolled up,” KHP Capt. John Lehnherr said. “They were able to help get the kids away from the burning car.”
Crews needed more than two hours to clear away the damage in the northbound lanes of the turnpike about seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Emporia firefighters say the Cadillac caught fire, as did several nearby trees.
