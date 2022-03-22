Frances Vaughn Moberly passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, KS. She was 85 years old.
Frances was the daughter of Thurman W. and Minnie (Martin) Parks. She was born August 28, 1936 in Clinton, Missouri and attended Clinton High School. She met Marvin Moberly at the skating rink when she was 12. They later married on September 25, 1954. She worked as a secretary in an insurance office in Clinton and Marvin worked for Clearfield Cheese. She became a homemaker after their daughter was born, Marilyn S. (Moberly) Pierce and 5 years later they welcomed a son, Michael S. Moberly; they survive and live in Emporia, KS. Marvin Moberly passed away June 13, 2012.
Frances was very active in her children’s activities and was a scout leader for both of her children while Marvin drove a truck. The family moved to Emporia in August of 1967 and Marvin drove for Dolly Madison until he retired 30 years later. They both worked with the youth bowling leagues at Bluestem Bowl on Saturday mornings and bowled on adult teams together. Frances is survived by two grandsons, Matthew S. Moberly Hahn and his sons, Marcus and Jonas of Wichita and Jonathan of West Virginia. She is also survived by Dustin J. Pierce and wife Kristin and their sons, Dylan and Landon of Basehor, KS.
Frances loved to listen to country music and followed her daughter’s band wherever they might be playing. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Richard Parks of Ventura, CA.
Funeral services were at Charter Funerals at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 located at 501 W 6th Ave. Burial followed at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Family visitation was Friday March 11 at Charter Funerals from 4:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hand-in-Hand Hospice, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, and the Humane Society. Donations may be sent to Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.
