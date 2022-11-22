American Legion Post No. 5 started what its commander hopes is a new tradition for Emporia over the weekend.
Legion members delivered 88 toys and more than $300 in cash and gift cards to the Salvation Army of Lyon County.
Post Commander Clay Childs, who also serves as the American Legion Riders director, said he’s seen other Kansas towns host toy runs and he’s been wanting to do more to attract motorcyclists and veterans in the area.
“We are a small group so I wanted to start simple still get a big result by making it easy for the entire community to participate, not just motorcycles,” he said. “By collecting toys throughout November, we were able to collect 88 toys and over $300 in cash and gift cards. I’m very proud of the results for our first effort. Hopefully we can make this grow every year.”
For more information, visit the Legion from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday at 2921 W. 12th Ave., or call 620-342-1119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.