Alice Elizabeth Van Arsdale, 100, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home in Madison.
She was born July 11, 1920 near Burlington, Kansas the daughter of Ray and Mary White Sleezer. Alice was the fifth of twelve children.
She was joined in marriage to Clarence Van Arsdale on December 2, 1937 in Iola, Kansas. They would live their entire married life in or near Gridley. After spending many years at the family farm north east of town they built a new home in Gridley in 1976.
Alice and Clarence were devoted members of the Gridley Christian Church for many years. She was a member of Christian Ladies Aide Society and had served many years as the President of their Bereavement Committee. Alice shared her talent as a seamstress with her entire family. After Clarence retired, they spent countless hours putting together quilts as gifts for their children and grandchildren. Alice had served on the Coffey County Housing Authority and was a Trustee for the Teachout Cemetery for many years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence on May 18, 1995. She continued to live in their home in Gridley until moving to Madison in 2010 to be near her family. She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughter, Wilma Hess of Madison; two sons, Curtis Van Arsdale and wife Donna of Madison, Lonnie Van Arsdale and wife Shirley of Gardner; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Mick Sleezer and wife Stella of Lebo; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dale Hess; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Van Arsdale; an infant grandson, Scott Van Arsdale and a grand-son-in-law, Mark Osmundson.
Private services were held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Gridley Christian Church. The public was invited to attend the graveside services at Teachout Cemetery following the church service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
