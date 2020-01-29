The Emporia Public Library has invited children in grades K - 5 to come and build with the library’s LEGO collection, 2 - 3 p.m. Thursday.
Build random awesomeness with other LEGO masters, and don’t forget to enter your name for a prize drawing.
The library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave.
