Lloyd Keith Haas was born November 3, 1924 in Lamont, Kansas to Taylor Lloyd Haas and Anna Sauder Haas. He died October 13, 2021 in Emporia, Kansas at the age of 96 years. He graduated from Lamont High School in 1942 and attended Kansas State Teachers College. Lloyd was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Ott Haas, on August 11, 1946. They lived all their married life in the Lamont area and were married for sixty-eight years, before her death on March 16, 2015.
Lloyd was a farmer and rancher all of his life. In addition, he began working for Sauder Tank in Madison in 1953, building and delivering oil storage tanks, running the yard for a year, and eventually moving into management in the Emporia office. Lloyd bought half of Sauder Lumber Co. from his uncle, Levi “Doc” Sauder, in 1958. In 1967, he formed Haas and Sons Farms with his oldest son, Mike. In 1970, Haas Mill & Elevator was established with a full-service hammer and pellet mill, and grain elevator. Today, this centennial farm is ranched and farmed by his two sons, Mike and Mark, his grandson, Kane, and great-grandson, Quentin.
In 1971, Lloyd gained his pilot license and logged thousands of hours in his own Cherokee and Comanche airplanes. He was past president and long time member of the International Comanche Society. Lloyd served one term as president of the Kansas Grain and Feed Dealers Association.
Lloyd was a member of the First Christian Church of Madison, taught Sunday School, and was instrumental in the building of the church fellowship hall. He served on the Coffey County Rural Water District #2 Board for twenty years and was a member of Madison Lions Club for several years.
Most of all Lloyd was a father, farmer, flyer and friend.
He is survived by his children: sons, Mike (Darlene) Haas and Mark (Marjorie) Haas of Madison and one daughter, Sally Marshall of Wellington, Florida; six grandchildren: Terri Adams of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Kane (Jolene) Haas, and Amanda Cooper both of Madison, Shay (John) Discepolo of Wellington, Florida, Anna (James) Wiseman and Jenny (Talmage) Cox both of Wichita. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Rachel Swift, Aubrey Adams, Zachary Nowell, Trey Cooper, Tyler and Rylan Discepolo, Jackson Wiseman, and Collins Cox, and seven great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister, Beulah Haas Webb.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church in Madison. Burial followed services at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery near Lamont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club and sent in care of
VanArsdale Funeral Home.
