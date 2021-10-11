The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a public hearing and study session in the Municipal Courtroom.
First up is a public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant that would be used for partial funding of a street project.
Following the public hearing, commissioners will go into a regular study session, during which they will discuss several items of business.
Public Works Director Dean Grant will speak with the commission about a Kansas Department of Transportation grant application for a 51-foot extension of the Municipal Airport runway, where KDOT would pay for approximately 90% of the $525,000 project.
Grant, along with representatives from BG Consultants, will also speak to the commission about the State Revolving Fund Drinking Water Loan, to discuss the application process, projects and the amount that the commission would be asked to approve for an application.
