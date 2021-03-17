The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information into reports of criminal damage at the former St. Joseph’s School building, located at 307 Iowa St. in Olpe, after 31 windows were reportedly broken.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 12:55 p.m. March 10 according to Lyon County Crime Stoppers after reports that windows had been broken out at the school building. Rocks were found inside the building where the windows were broken.
The reporting party counted 31 broken windows. The estimated repair total is $6,200.
The damage occurred between Jan. - March 2021.
If you have information that you think could solve this crime or others, submit your anonymous tip to Lyon county Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip app, or the P3 website at www.p3tips.com.
If your tip leads to the successful apprehension or prosecution of the suspects or recovery of property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
