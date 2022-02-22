The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center announced a new online burn procedure last fall, replacing county burn permits and streamlining the process both for county residents and emergency crews alike.
LCECC public information coordinator Christine Johnson, who designed the new reporting system, said the new procedure is working as intended and cutting down the number of non-emergency burn calls to dispatchers.
“Every year we take an obscene amount of phone calls for controlled burns,” she said. “It was really an involved process where they would have to get a permit and then call it in, and then call to extinguish the burn. So, that would be two more non-emergency calls each day, for just one person.”
Non-emergency burn calls topped out at 2,297 for 2021.
“This does not include the call back to extinguish the burn, so the number would technically be double,” she said.
Now, residents are asked to access the Online Burn Procedure to self-report their burns online. The system is easy to use and takes just a few minutes to fill out, asking the same information that a dispatcher would take over the phone, including your name, phone number, home address, type of burn, email address and burn location.
That information is then automatically populated into a real-time map that can be accessed by LCECC dispatchers, as well as fire crews.
Previously, dispatchers did not have a visual log of where the burns were located. Johnson said it was difficut for LCECC to look up into the CAD system and compare it to a new emergency fire call that may have come through.
Now, Johnson said, the new mapping system allows dispatchers to verify if a burn has been logged for an area, and if so, confirm with the reporting party that the fire is still active and under watch.
“Dispatchers can click on control burns that are identified on the dashboard and it’ll give them the contact information immediately,” Johnson said. “They can immediately contact that person nearby to see if they have a controlled burn, and if they don’t, then they can relay that information to the fire department. In some cases, that can really stop an unnecessary response to fires that really are just controlled burns.”
The map also shows which burns have been marked as “extinguished.” Fire personnel can also access the the map, and that can help determine whether or not a burn may have rekindled.
For those who are unable to use the online system, residents can still call the non-emergency line — though they may be put on hold for dispatchers to answer 911 calls.
“I just really want to impress upon everyone how important it is to lessen those non-emergency calls into dispatch if at all possible, especially during burn season,” Johnson said. “Emergencies take precedence, so you’re going to be waiting on hold to do the same information that you do online.”
And, by using the online survey, residents are helping to lessen those non-emergeny calls to dispatch. Dispatchers can then focus on emergency calls when time is crucial.
To report an open burn, residents can visit www.lyoncounty911.org/burn and follow the on-screen directions. After reporting the open burn online, the resident will receive a confirmation email with a link. When the burn has been extinguished, the resident will follow that link to report “extinguished” with one click.
Answers to questions regarding the survey can be found online at www.lyoncounty911.org/burn-faq or by emailing info@lcecc.org.
